Then Northeastern High School agriculture education teacher Ted Manzer watches as students Tyler Raduns, Owen Boyce, Alex Kockler, Sim Hurdle and Madison Wooten, from left, work at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools’ Harris Demonstration Farm off Creek Road in 2019.
College of The Albemarle has agreed to lease a 15-acre demonstration farm in Pasquotank County to expose students to farm-related opportunities like vegetable and small fruit production, landscaping and forestry.
COA will lease the farm on Creek Road from Steve and Robin Harris for a nominal amount starting Wednesday, COA said in a release last week. The lease will continue through Nov. 30, 2025.
COA said students in its agribusiness technology program and continuing education program will use the demonstration farm. The college plans to expand the farm's use for other opportunities in the future.
“Demonstration farms are designed to provide hands-on agriculture and farm-related learning opportunities for students," said Robin Zinsmeister, dean for workforce development, public services and career readiness. "COA desires to create a space where everyone can be a part of our learning community. What better way than cultivating this land together."
The Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension already uses the farm to create a community garden, COA said.
COA President Jack Bagwell said the demonstration farm "will give our students, employees and community endless opportunities for agriculture-related activities."
“We are extremely grateful for the partnership with Mr. and Mrs. Harris and look forward to developing the farm into a positive and beneficial experience for the college and community," he said.
It was not clear if the demonstration farm COA is leasing near the demonstration farm the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools started in 2019 on farmland on Creek Road donated by the Harrises. Students in high school and middle school agriculture classes have used the farm for various educational activities. In addition, students in the local FFA chapter were granted permission to use the farm to grow produce they sell for fundraising purposes.
COA and ECPPS officials couldn't be immediately reached to explain the differences between the farm COA will be leasing the one ECPPS students have operated.