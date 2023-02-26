demonstration farm pic

Then Northeastern High School agriculture education teacher Ted Manzer watches as students Tyler Raduns, Owen Boyce, Alex Kockler, Sim Hurdle and Madison Wooten, from left, work at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools’ Harris Demonstration Farm off Creek Road in 2019.

 Photo courtesy Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools

College of The Albemarle has agreed to lease a 15-acre demonstration farm in Pasquotank County to expose students to farm-related opportunities like vegetable and small fruit production, landscaping and forestry.

COA will lease the farm on Creek Road from Steve and Robin Harris for a nominal amount starting Wednesday, COA said in a release last week. The lease will continue through Nov. 30, 2025.