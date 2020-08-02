College of The Albemarle will begin fall semester classes the week of Aug. 17 with reduced class sizes in some programs as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
Evonne Carter, COA’s vice president of learning, said the college has ordered large amounts of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and masks. Masks will be required for students, staff and campus visitors, and there will be a supply of masks for students who don’t bring their own.
COA staff will clean COA buildings every day. Computers in the Charles H. Ward Library and Knowledge Commons also will be equipped with plastic keyboard covers that can be changed out between users.
According to Carter, COA has thought long and hard about how to protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff at all of the college’s facilities.
The Dolphin Den, which in recent years has been an important study and social gathering place for students, has been temporarily repurposed as a simulation area for nursing students.
The Dolphin Den was repurposed partly because gatherings of large numbers of students are not encouraged during the public health crisis.
In addition, space for health sciences classes to conduct simulations has been a recognized need at COA for the past couple of years. A new simulation lab on the Elizabeth City campus is currently the college’s top-priority capital project.
Many of COA’s classes are already online and there will be a significant reliance on online instruction this semester. Carter said the main use of face-to-face instruction will be in classes with a shop or lab component.
Even many of those shop- and lab-oriented classes will be blended that still make some use of online instruction, Carter said.
And shops and labs will observe social distancing measures along with the rest of COA’s facilities. In some cases that means reducing the number of students who are able to take a course.
In cosmetology, for example, which is very much a hands-on course, the class this semester is being limited to 10 students, Carter explained. That number will allow for social distancing in the cosmetology shop, she said.