BARCO — College of The Albemarle’s computer integrated machining program is producing for face shields for Sentara Albemarle Medical Center staff on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
David Chambers, instructor/program coordinator for the machining program at COA-Currituck, began looking into 3D-printed visor designs after hearing frontline health care workers in the region were experiencing shortages of personal protective equipment.
To produce a face shield visor that would be quick, efficient and that could be easily sterilized for reuse, Chambers chose a design created by 3DVerkstan.
After being “sliced” using Simplify 3D software, visors can be printed three at a time using a Fusion3 F400-S 3D printer, which runs unsupervised once the program is started.
The visors take a little over two hours to print using PETG plastic filament. Once the visors are printed and cleaned, holes are punched in the transparencies used for the face shields.
To prevent any damage to the visors and transparencies during transport to the hospital, the shields are assembled once they have reached their destined end user.
COA has created a video tutorial to help those assembling the face shields, showing the correct way to fit the visor and shield together, along with sterilization instructions for reuse.
COA said it has the capacity to produce more shields as the need arises.
To learn more about COA’s additive manufacturing technology or the computer numerical control machining program offered at COA-Currituck, visit www.albemarle.edu/cim.