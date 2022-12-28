MACU dorm

Presley Hall is shown on the Mid-Atlantic Christian University campus, Friday, Dec. 23. Currently 70 percent of dormitory space at MACU is unoccupied.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

With 70% of Mid-Atlantic Christian University’s dormitory space currently unoccupied, MACU officials have discussed the possibility of allowing more College of The Albemarle students to use its campus housing.

According to minutes of the Nov. 17 meeting of the COA Board of Trustees’ Building and Grounds Committee, COA President Jack Bagwell and MACU President John Maurice “have discussed reserving dorm space for COA students here in Elizabeth City.”