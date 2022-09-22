Looking to boost revenues for the Performing Arts Center and get more members of the public to visit the campus, College of The Albemarle officials have begun discussing whether to allow beer and wine sales at some PAC events.
The idea has been discussed informally by college staff, but it came up during the COA Board of Trustees' Building and Grounds Committee for the first time Thursday morning.
A plan to bring a U.S. Air Force band to the PAC in December is part of what sparked discussion of the idea. The band's performance will be free, meaning COA won't be charging admission. That doesn't mean, however, that the concert won't have costs for COA. Heating the building during the event will be an expense, for example.
COA staff said the college would like to host more free events at the PAC, but doing so will require finding a revenue stream to help cover the cost.
Jim Davison, COA's chief operations officer, said concessions are generally the best revenue source and added that alcohol sales can increase the revenue from concessions. He noted the Air Force band has said it would have no objection to alcohol being served at the concert.
Tommy Fulcher, who is co-chair of the Building and Grounds Committee, told Davison he supports exploring the idea further. He said he would hate to dismiss the idea out of hand without giving it serious consideration.
COA President Jack Bagwell told the committee he has mixed feelings about alcohol sales at the PAC.
He said he wants to have an additional revenue source for the PAC. But the main reason for developing free events at the center, he said, is to get people on the campus.
Trustee Graham Twine said he's not opposed to alcohol sales at the PAC but believes it should be considered on an event-by-event basis.
Bagwell said the college staff is "somewhat rethinking" the purpose of the PAC. There is a desire to move the center toward being self-supporting but there's also an interest in holding some free events to bring more members of the public to the campus.
Bagwell said he would want to look at the policies and procedures of other colleges that allow alcohol sales on campus.
Davison said discussions at the staff level have included looking at whether there should be a drink ticket system used to control the number of drinks served — for instance, up to two tickets for each attendee.
Fulcher said he believes serving beer and wine at some PAC functions might help drive attendance. Serving beer and wine adds a nice touch to cultural events, he said, noting he believes alcohol sales help boost attendance at many Arts of the Albemarle functions.