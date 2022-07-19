College of The Albemarle plans to award its locally paid employees the 3.5% salary increase that state employees expect to receive this year.
The Finance Committee of the COA Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to support a plan that awards the salary hike to the 36 COA employees who are paid out of county funds provided by Pasquotank, Chowan, Currituck and Dare counties.
The plan will now go before the full Board of Trustees with the committee’s favorable recommendation.
The committee’s motion also states the action is contingent on approval of the COA budget at a later meeting.
The total estimated cost for the local pay increase is $38,115. It will be paid out of county funds received for 2022-23 but will not require additional money from the four counties.
COA President Jack Bagwell told the Finance Committee that the college will request additional funds from the counties to cover the costs beginning with the 2023-24 budget year.
“I feel strongly that it’s an equitable thing to do,” Bagwell said of making the raises available for county-paid employees.
The committee also endorsed a plan to pay a one-time performance bonus to all eligible employees in November. Full-time employees will receive a $1,000 bonus, part-time regular staff will get $500 and adjunct and part-time limited staff will be paid $250. The total cost of the bonuses is estimated at $251,903 and will be paid from state performance funds.
Like the salary increase plan, the bonus plan is subject to final approval by the full board of trustees.
“Our employees are going to appreciate that,” Bagwell said of the bonus plan.
Trustee Paul O’Neal asked if the 3.5% increase will get the pay for all county-funded COA employees to at least $15 an hour.
Bagwell said it would not, but he plans to include a plan to do that in the county budget requests next year.
O’Neal said Currituck and Dare counties and the city of Elizabeth City have all moved to $15 an hour or have plans to do so. He said it’s important to get locally paid employees’ pay to $15 an hour to enable them to keep up with their counterparts in state and local government.
“These aren’t minimum-wage jobs,” O’Neal said of the locally paid positions. “There are important integral jobs.”
“I do want that to be our next year’s ask” of counties, Bagwell said.
“I agree with the path,” O’Neal said. “I just want to make sure that we do it.”
Trustee Denauvo Robinson expressed enthusiasm for the move.
“I’m really glad to see that we’re able to give some additional funds to our workers,” he said.
Committee members also expressed excitement about the $12.5 million the college has been awarded by the state toward construction of a health sciences simulation center.
O’Neal thanked COA staff for their work putting together information in support of the funding. He said said state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, and state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, did a great job securing the funding.
Bagwell thanked O’Neal for his efforts as “the orchestra leader in this.”
Robinson asked how the project will go in the future without Steinburg in the Senate. The two-term senator lost his bid for re-election in May in a newly configured 1st Senate District to state Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico. Steinburg announced last week that although his term is not up until this fall, he plans to resign July 31 to pursue a job as a lobbyist.
O’Neal said the college needs to continue to engage with Steinburg, adding that he believes the departing senator will continue to be a strong advocate for COA.