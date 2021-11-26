College of The Albemarle officials are poised to approve pay increases for staff and faculty as well as one-time bonuses that will cost a total of $446,592 this year.
The plan was endorsed by the Finance Committee of the COA Board of Trustees at that panel’s meeting last week and will go to the full Board of Trustees for action at the board’s December meeting.
The plan includes a 3% salary increase for staff, a 2% “catch-up” on the faculty pay plan, job description and classification adjustments for some employees. That plan will cost $185,083 for the remainder of the 2021-22 budget year and $370,167 a year afterward.
The one-time performance bonus will be paid out of state performance funds, while the salary increases will be funded from the college’s operating budget.
The 3% pay increase would be in addition to a 3% increase approved last year. A total 6% increase was recommended last year in a salary study by Sanford-based human resources consulting firm Carolina Human Resources Inc.
Carolina Human Resources recommended the 6% pay hike as a way to close the gap between COA employees and their peers at other educational institutions and at businesses in the state and region.
COA President Jack Bagwell explained that the salary study recommending the 6% increase was for college staff.
“The college has had a faculty pay plan and the recommended increase catches us up to where we should be on that plan,” Bagwell said of the recommended 2% increase for faculty.
The report prepared by Carolina Human Resources looked at salary information from area school districts, local governments and northeastern North Carolina businesses and industries. The firm also looked at pay at several other community colleges: Vance-Granville; Martin; Davidson; Carteret; Sampson; and Roanoke-Chowan.