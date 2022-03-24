...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
The Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including
the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie,
Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford,
Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Western Currituck. In
Virginia, Chesapeake, Gloucester, Greensville,
Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Mathews, Newport
News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Northampton, Southampton, Suffolk,
Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach, and York.
* Until 10 PM EDT this evening
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations. Flooding may also occur in urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and isolated thunderstorms are ongoing across much of
south central and southeastern Virginia, with additional
showers and thunderstorms expected into this evening. Most of
the region has already received 1 to 3 inches of rainfall,
with localized amounts in excess of 4 inches. Additional
rainfall amounts through this evening will average one inch or
less, but locally higher amounts will be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Students interested in pursuing jewelry-making at College of The Albemarle may soon be unable to earn a diploma or certificate in the program.
College of The Albemarle appears poised to shift its Professional Crafts: Jewelry program from a curriculum credit course to a continuing education course.
COA President Jack Bagwell told the college trustee board's Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee Wednesday that COA is not dropping the arts but rather rethinking how some arts-related programs will be offered.
"We're taking this opportunity to revamp and hopefully expand our offerings," Bagwell said. Some courses also may be offered at a number of different locations, he added.
Bagwell said the college wants to offer even more arts courses in Dare County, where the Professional Crafts: Jewelry program has been offered.
"But we have to be self-supporting in that endeavor," Bagwell said.
It's time to rethink how the program is offered in light of its consistent low enrollment, he said.
"We have been trying to improve this program's outcomes for the better part of a decade," Bagwell said.
Trustee Reide Corbett said he agrees that college officials "have to stop the bleeding" when a program is not enrolling a sufficient number of students and persists in losing money.
Evonne Carter, COA's vice president of learning, explained that Kathryn Osgood, the instructor and coordinator for the jewelry-making program, had announced her plans to retire.
"She was the backbone of this program," Carter said.
Bagwell said instead of hiring someone to replace Osgood to teach jewelry-making, COA will use the instructor position to add another teacher in the college's heating, ventilation and air conditioning program. He noted there is a high demand right now for HVAC technicians.
What the college will do is "teach out" the program over the next year, allowing students already enrolled to have the opportunity to complete either the diploma or the certificate, Carter explained. She added that the college will be able to use part-time faculty for that purpose.
The committee voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the suspension of the Professional Craft Jewelry CCP Pathway as well as the diploma and certificates offered by the program, pending approval by the college's accrediting agency. The panel also agreed to the college's teach-out plan for the program starting this fall.
Actions from the committee are forwarded to the full COA Board of Trustees for its consideration.