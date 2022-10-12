Health sciences

An architectural rendering shows what College of The Albemarle's Health Sciences Simulation Expansion Center will look like.

 Architectural rendering courtesy Clark Nexsen

College of The Albemarle has chosen the architectural engineering firm Clark Nexsen to design the $25 million expansion of the Owens Health Sciences Center on COA's campus in Elizabeth City.

The COA Board of Trustees unanimously approved the selection of the Raleigh-based firm at the trustees' regular meeting Tuesday evening. The firm was recommended by the trustees' Building and Grounds Committee.