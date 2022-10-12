College of The Albemarle has chosen the architectural engineering firm Clark Nexsen to design the $25 million expansion of the Owens Health Sciences Center on COA's campus in Elizabeth City.
The COA Board of Trustees unanimously approved the selection of the Raleigh-based firm at the trustees' regular meeting Tuesday evening. The firm was recommended by the trustees' Building and Grounds Committee.
The recommendation now goes to the State Construction Office for its vetting process, but there is nearly no likelihood the office will have any problem with the pick given the firm's extensive resume of community college facility work in the state.
"They are a highly reputable firm with much to offer for designing and constructing our health sciences simulation expansion facility," COA Chief Operating Officer Jim Davison said in a press release. "We have full confidence they will work alongside us, ensuring this facility meets the needs of the college and the community.”
According to COA, Clark Nexsen has completed projects for COA before "with impeccable results." "They have extensive design experience for allied health and school of nursing facilities," the release said.
The release did not say what those previous projects were, but it did say the firm has completed projects at Wake Technical Community College, Western Carolina University, the University of Virginia, among others.
Building and Grounds Committee Chairman Tommy Fulcher explained to his fellow trustees Tuesday that the committee's recommendation followed a process that included three meetings over the past few weeks of an ad hoc design committee. The design committee reviewed packages from six firms and picked three to make in person presentations and be interviewed by the committee.
COA says the new facility is needed because its highly touted nursing programs are currently taught in facilities originally designed to serve a much smaller number of students.
"COA nursing students must have simulation centers that meet the current training requirements, accommodate the growing number of students served and meet the healthcare employment needs within our communities," the college said.
COA President Jack Bagwell said the college is ready for construction on the new health sciences simulation center to begin "as soon as possible."
“Our community and the surrounding communities depend on us greatly to provide quality candidates for many healthcare-related employment needs in our service area and beyond,” he said in the release.