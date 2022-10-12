Health sciences

An architectural rendering shows what College of The Albemarle's Health Sciences Simulation Expansion Center will look like.

 Architectural rendering courtesy Clark Nexsen

College of The Albemarle will recommend a Raleigh-based architectural and engineering firm to lead the college's $25 million health science simulation center expansion project.

The COA Board of Trustees approved a trustee committee's recommendation Tuesday that Clark Nexsen be the college's choice of architect for the project, a release from the college states. COA will now forward the recommendation to the N.C. State Construction Office for final approval.