College of The Albemarle will recommend a Raleigh-based architectural and engineering firm to lead the college's $25 million health science simulation center expansion project.
The COA Board of Trustees approved a trustee committee's recommendation Tuesday that Clark Nexsen be the college's choice of architect for the project, a release from the college states. COA will now forward the recommendation to the N.C. State Construction Office for final approval.
James Davison, COA's chief operations officer, said the college anticipates the state construction office signing off on trustees' recommendation that Clark Nexsen lead the health science simulation center project at the COA-Elizabeth City campus.
"They are a highly reputable firm with much to offer for designing and constructing our health sciences simulation expansion facility," he said in the release. "We have full confidence they will work alongside us, ensuring this facility meets the needs of the college and the community.”
According to COA, Clark Nexsen has completed projects for COA before "with impeccable results."
"They have extensive design experience for allied health and school of nursing facilities," the release said.
The release did not say what those previous projects were. But it did say the firm has completed projects at Wake Technical Community College, Western Carolina University, the University of Virginia, among others.
COA said the new facility is needed because its highly touted nursing programs are currently taught in facilities originally designed to serve a much smaller number of students.
"COA nursing students must have simulation centers that meet the current training requirements, accommodate the growing number of students served and meet the healthcare employment needs within our communities," the college said.
COA President Jack Bagwell said the college is ready for construction on the new health sciences simulation center to begin "as soon as possible."
“Our community and the surrounding communities depend on us greatly to provide quality candidates for many healthcare-related employment needs in our service area and beyond,” he said in the release.
Davison previously said the college considered proposals from six architectural firms interested in designing COA’s new health sciences simulation center.