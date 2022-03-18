Two College of The Albemarle professors hosted a "Lunch and Learn" forum Tuesday to help students and the public understand better the context of the Russian war in Ukraine.
Boyd Harris, a history professor, discussed Ukraine's national identity and history. Russ Lay, a professor of economics and political science, talked about current international relations and how they are playing out in the war started by Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
No nation known as "Ukraine" existed until the 20th century but the people who live there already had a distinct ethnic identity as early as the 19th century, Harris said.
"This isn't speaking for every single person who lives in Ukraine," Harris said.
Kyivan Rus' kingdoms were founded by Varangian tribes and encompassed many Eastern Slavic tribes between the 9th and 13th centuries, he said. The people who lived there converted to Orthodox Christianity in 988.
Russia and Belarus also claim lineage from the Kyivan Rus', Harris said.
That shared lineage going back hundreds of years is what informs Vladmir Putin's belief that Ukraine is not a sovereign nation but is part of Russia, he said.
"Ukraine is a crossroads of multiple ethnic groups and nationalities due to its geography and location near the Black Sea," Harris said.
Much of the Democratic vision in present-day Ukraine is a legacy from the self-governing Cossacks in what is now central Ukraine several hundred years ago, Harris said.
Catherine the Great, who ruled Russia from the 1760s to the 1790s, revoked Cossack autonomy in the 1770s. In the rest of the 18th century and throughout the 19th century there remained a tension between Ukrainian identity and language, on the one hand, and efforts by the Russian Empire to repress that language and unity.
During his remarks, Lay started with the current situation in Ukraine and worked backward. Lay noted that Putin's stated rationale for invading Ukraine has included three assertions: that Ukraine is not really a nation; that he is trying to "de-Nazify" Ukraine; and that he's trying to protect Russian-speaking peoples in Ukraine.
Lay said Ukrainian nationalism began to re-assert itself after World War I. At the time of World War II, he said, the Ukrainians had a choice to side with Stalinist Russia or Hitler's Germany. A handful of Ukrainians aligned with Germany because Berlin said it would support Ukrainian independence.
Although most Ukrainians fought with the Russian Army during World War II, some Ukrainians did align themselves with Germany, Lay said.
Making a connection to Nazism is very emotional in Russia, and Putin is appealing to that emotion, Lay said. Putin alleges that it was Russian communists who created Ukraine.
After World War II Europe was split between NATO and the communist bloc known as the Warsaw Pact, Lay said.
"It just depends on when you decide to start your history," Lay said.
Russia continues to have a centuries-old paranoia about being invaded from Europe, Lay said, adding he wasn't "here to judge whether it is wrong or right."
In the early 21st century Ukraine began to assert itself and began looking to the West, Lay said.
Viktor Yuschenko in fact was elected on a platform of joining both NATO and the European Union. The current president, Volodymyr Zelensky, also is pro-Western.
Noting that Zelensky is Jewish and a descendant of Holocaust survivors, Lay said "it's hard to pin a neo-Nazi label on him."
Lay and Harris said the United States has no legal obligation to send troops to defend Ukraine but may believe it has a moral obligation to help Ukraine defend itself by providing weaponry.
Russia is currently being made a pariah on the world stage because of its terror campaign of shelling civilians in Ukraine's cities. More than 630 have died since the invasion began, the UN said on Monday.
Harris said the United States and other countries have taken steps — mostly heavy economic sanctions — necessary to ensure that Putin's war in Ukraine will cost him. However, it still "hasn't stopped an aggressive war," he said.
Lay said foreign policy is based on a nation's own interests and also tends to favor the status quo.
He said the United States did not get involved to stop genocide in Rwanda in the mid-1990s because it was not in U.S. interests to do so.
"That's hurtful to say," Lay said. "It's hard to hear. But that's kind of how foreign policy operates."