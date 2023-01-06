A push to reach adult students

Mike Krause of the J.M. Belk Endowment addresses staff and faculty Thursday morning at College of The Albemarle.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

College of The Albemarle teachers and staff learned more this week about a “shot of adrenaline” intended to help the college attract and keep more adult students.

COA President Jack Bagwell told faculty and staff at the college’s spring convocation Thursday that declining enrollment at COA reflects larger trends in society, especially a decline among younger adults either enrolled in high education or participating in the workforce.