...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 5 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Kitty Hawk Police Chief Joel Johnson (right) presents a donated Dodge Charger to College of The Albemarle President Dr. Jack Bagwell for use with the college's Basic Law Enforcement Training program. Joining them for the presentation were other Kitty Hawk officials, BLET instructors, COA officials and the current BLET class.
Thanks to the town of Kitty Hawk, instructors in College of The Albemarle's Basic Law Enforcement Training program have a new training tool to help students who hope to become law enforcement officers.
College officials joined Kitty Hawk officials last month for presentation of a donated 2016 Dodge Charger vehicle to COA's BLET program. The town of Kitty Hawk officially approved the donation on Dec. 5.
“This is a wonderful addition to the resources we use for our program,” said John Etheridge, COA BLET director. “The COA Basic Law Enforcement Training program will utilize the vehicle to provide additional training opportunities for our cadets."
Etheridge said BLET students "benefit greatly" from the college's partnerships with the town of Kitty Hawk Police Department and other law enforcement agencies in the college's seven-county service territory.
Kitty Hawk Mayor Craig Garriss, who attended the donation presentation, said the town's police department planned to replace the Dodge Charger as part of its regular vehicle rotation program because of the car's age and mileage.
“This is just one way that Kitty Hawk can thank the college for its great work to train and mold new officers who will go out in the communities to serve and protect,” Garriss said. “Kitty Hawk and COA have always had a great working relationship, and I have no doubt that great rapport will continue.”
COA trains a number of law enforcement officers in the college's seven-county service area, including a number who work for Kitty Hawk.
“We appreciate the partnerships and relationships we have with our law enforcement agencies,” said COA President Dr. Jack Bagwell. “The donation of this vehicle is greatly appreciated and epitomizes what community truly means to COA and the counties we serve."
Bagwell said COA and Kitty Hawk have "a wonderful relationship" and the college is "thankful" town officials "thought of COA when determining the next steps for this vehicle’s use."
Cosmetology grads see 100% pass rate
All seven December 2021 graduates of College of The Albemarle's cosmetology program passed the state exam for cosmetologists on their first try, the college said.
The students, all of whom are from Pasquotank County, graduated in December 2021 and took the State Board of Cosmetic Arts exam in 2022, COA said. The college recently was informed that all seven graduates passed the exam on their first try.
“COA has an excellent cosmetology program,” said Robin Zinsmeister, dean of Workforce Development, Public Services and Career Readiness and campus administrator at COA-Edenton-Chowan. “We are proud of the graduates from our cosmetology program. Our instructors provide a positive learning environment for students to gain the skills needed to succeed in their chosen careers.”
The December 2021 graduating class included Eleanor Boyd, Dadryn Johnson, Yazmine Owens, Mikyla Quintero, Laycie Courville, Nataly Johnson and Mallynda Whittington, the college said.
COA President Dr. Jack Bagwell also congratulated the seven graduates on their "wonderful achievement."
“We are very proud of what you have accomplished, and we wish you much success in your career," he said.
Bagwell also thanked COA faculty and staff for their work "to ensure our students are successful.”
Cosmetology students must pass the state exam to obtain their license to be employed as a cosmetologist; however, they can graduate from their program before being licensed.