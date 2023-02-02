COA car donation

Kitty Hawk Police Chief Joel Johnson (right) presents a donated Dodge Charger to College of The Albemarle President Dr. Jack Bagwell for use with the college's Basic Law Enforcement Training program. Joining them for the presentation were other Kitty Hawk officials, BLET instructors, COA officials and the current BLET class.

 Photo courtesy COA

Thanks to the town of Kitty Hawk, instructors in College of The Albemarle's Basic Law Enforcement Training program have a new training tool to help students who hope to become law enforcement officers.

College officials joined Kitty Hawk officials last month for presentation of a donated 2016 Dodge Charger vehicle to COA's BLET program. The town of Kitty Hawk officially approved the donation on Dec. 5.