Friends of the late Norman Ray Meads are establishing an endowed scholarship at College of The Albemarle in memory of the local home builder, who died April 30.
In a letter to prospective donors to the Norman Ray Meads Memorial Fund, Anna Biggs and Holly Wright described Meads and his work.
“Norman was our contractor,” the letter states. “He became our friend. He was a daily part of our lives, guiding our decisions as he meticulously built the houses that have become our homes. Every detail he defined, every nail he drove was an extraordinary act of craftsmanship. Halfway was not in Norman’s vocabulary.”
Jeanne Potter moved in her house in 2017, a house she said was one of the last that Meads built. She said both his work and his character were extraordinary.
“He simply was the most humble man ever,” Potter said.
She said Meads was thoroughly reliable in a way that is unusual to see in this day and age.
“When he said he was going to do something you knew he was going to do it,” Potter said. “Norman was just good to the soul.”
She said his craftsmanship as a builder was remarkable.
“The houses that he built, the quality was just immensely wonderful,” Potter said. “He was a craftsman to the nth degree and he cared about his clients.”
Describing the quality of the house, she said “you can see the wind blowing on the outside but you can’t hear it on the inside.”
Meads paid a lot of personal attention to clients in planning and designing their houses, according to Potter. She recalled that when Meads was building her house he frequently asked her whether certain features she had initially requested, such as a wood-burning fireplace, were going to be practical for her as a widow living alone.
“The year that I worked with Norman on this house was the best year that I have had since my husband died,” Potter said. “God sent him to me when I needed goodness in my life.”
She said she moved into her house in 2017 and it was one of the last homes that Meads built.
Potter said Meads mentored subcontractors and inspired good work from them through his own dedication to the craft of building. She noted that he started working in roofing right out of high school and then went on to learn bricklaying and other construction trades as opportunities became available.
“He said, ‘I just learned one piece at a time,’” she recalled.
Potter said she believes the scholarship at COA is an appropriate way to honor Meads. She said she hopes the students who receive the scholarship will learn something about the kind of man he was.
“Hopefully this will keep him alive,” Potter said.
The fund was launched by David Wright with initial gifts of $500 each from Bruce A. Biggs and Anna Biggs. As funds are received they will build in value to raise at least the $10,000 minimum balance required to start an endowment through the COA Foundation.
Lillian and Mark Maland agreed with others that it was a great experience to have Meads build their house.
“When we first met Norman, I asked for his business card; he reached into his truck and tore a piece of paper out of a notebook, laid it on the roof of the truck and wrote down his name and number with a pencil,” the Malands recalled. “I knew then that he was the guy to build our house.”
They expressed appreciation for his work and the kind of person he was.
“He didn’t ask us to sign a contract, said he worked on trust,” the Malands said. “He was kind, patient, and honest to a fault. Now we look around our old-fashioned, wood-framed house, and Norman is everywhere. ... We will never forget him. We are grateful to have known him, both as a builder and a friend.”