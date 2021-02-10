College of The Albemarle is applying for a $165,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation for the college's new truck driver training program.
No match will be required for the grant if it's awarded.
The truck driver training program is based at COA's Edenton-Chowan campus and student drivers get their practical instruction at the Northeast Regional Airport in Edenton, using an abandoned runway at the airport.
The Golden Leaf Foundation has an open grant program that focuses on three priorities: Economic Investment and Job Creation, Workforce Preparedness, and Community Vitality.
If the college is awarded the grant it plans to use the funds to support the salary for the full-time director and program coordinator, to acquire additional equipment needed for the program, and to install lighting at the airport in order to provide evening courses at the site.
Robin Zinmeister, COA's dean of workforce development, public services and career readiness, and campus administrator for COA–Chowan, said there had been some question about whether lights could be added at the airport.
But Edenton Town Manager Anne Marie Knighton has said the town is ready and willing to go along with adding the lighting, Zinmeister told the COA Board of Trustees Tuesday evening.
The trustees voted unanimously to back sending a letter of intent to Golden LEAF detailing plans to apply for the grant.
The CDL program at COA was launched in November after momentum for the program continued to build through much of last year.
Trustees spoke last year about the need for truck drivers in the area and the importance a truck driver training program would have for economic development in the region.
Area companies have supported the program with donations of trucks and equipment.