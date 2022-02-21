College of The Albemarle is applying for a grant to train workers in maritime and offshore wind industries.
COA staff reported to the COA Board of Trustees at the board's regular meeting earlier this month on the college's grant application for $975,000 needed for the program. No matching funds are required if the grant is awarded.
COA is applying for the Economic Development Administration Good Jobs Challenge Grant in partnership with the Hampton Roads Workforce Council and NC Works.
Part of the American Rescue Plan, the Good Jobs Challenge Grant is designed to get Americans back to work by bringing together employers who have hiring needs with institutions that can train workers in high-demand skills that will lead to good-paying jobs.
The EDA is awarding $500 million in grants nationwide through the Good Jobs Challenge Program.
"The intent for the funds provided by the EDA Good Jobs Challenge would be to develop a regional training system for emerging and in-demand jobs to support the growth of the maritime and offshore wind industries," according to information provided to the trustees.
COA is "geographically positioned" to provide trained workers to the Hampton Roads area as well as to areas where equipment and materials will be built for transport to offshore wind energy projects planned off Kitty Hawk, the college said.
Some of the training the college plans to include are electrical, pipe-fitting, sheet metal, coating, commercial driver license, logistics, underwater cable installation, wind turbine installation, wind turbine maintenance and repair, and boat building and repair.
COA's program goal is to enroll 150 students annually in programs of at least 96 hours.
College staff explained that the program could train local students for these high-paying jobs and also might attract some students from Virginia.