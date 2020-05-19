Some 200 College of The Albemarle spring graduates are expected to attend a “drive-thru” graduation celebration at the main campus in Elizabeth City Wednesday and Thursday.
The ceremony, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, is for graduates of COA campuses in Elizabeth City, Currituck and Edenton-Chowan. A ceremony for about 50 students of COA-Dare will be held Thursday at the same time.
Graduates will be issued their diploma, a gift bag containing COA items and alumni association information and a yard sign identifying them as a COA grad. They also can get their photograph taken with COA’s mascot, Finn, if they choose.
Wednesday’s event is designated for grads whose last name begins with a letter between A-L. Thursday’s event is designated for all other grads.
A graduation ceremony for all 2020 graduates is still planned for July 30, and will be held in accordance with current state COVID-19 restrictions.