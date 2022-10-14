College of The Albemarle will host the first public reading of the play “Adopt a Sailor” since the pandemic halted performances several years ago.
Wednesday’s reading of “Adopt a Sailor” by students in College of The Albemarle’s Student Theatre at the Performing Arts Center is part of a national tour to benefit the Evered House, a nonprofit artist residency in Virginia for veterans, first responders and front-line workers, COA said in a press release.
According to COA’s release, the Evered House program began in California and moved to Virginia last year. The house that will be used for the residency program is located in Port Haywood, Virginia.
“Adopt a Sailor” was written by the residency’s founder and president, Charles Evered, and the residency program is dedicated to his father, Charles J. Evered, who served in World War II and died in 1979.
According to Evered, “Adopt a Sailor” was first performed as a 10-minute play in New York City in September 2002 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Evered wrote a longer version of the play that then premiered off-Broadway in 2007. Evered adapted the play into a screenplay for a film a year later starring Peter Coyote, Bebe Neuwirth and Ethan Peck that he also directed.
“Adopt a Sailor” was screened at more than 20 national and international film festivals and made its network premiere on Showtime, where it ran for more than a year.
The reading tour was launched in California in the spring of 2018 and would go on to visit 10 states before pausing several years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COA reading of “Adopt a Sailor” will officially restart the tour, according to COA.
Doors for Wednesday’s event open at 4 p.m. with the students’ reading of the play starting at 5 p.m. The event is free but donations for the Evered House will be accepted.
Evered has participated in question-and-answer sessions at each previous tour stop and signed copies of the play will be available. All proceeds benefit the Evered House, COA said.