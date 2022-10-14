College of The Albemarle will host the first public reading of the play “Adopt a Sailor” since the pandemic halted performances several years ago.

Wednesday’s reading of “Adopt a Sailor” by students in College of The Albemarle’s Student Theatre at the Performing Arts Center is part of a national tour to benefit the Evered House, a nonprofit artist residency in Virginia for veterans, first responders and front-line workers, COA said in a press release.