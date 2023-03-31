Harris art exhibit

“Suburban Winds,” an exhibition of drawings and collages by artist Andy Harris, will open in the Professional Arts Building at COA-Dare in Manteo on Monday. A reception is planned from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

 Photo courtesy COA

MANTEO — College of The Albemarle will host a preview party and reception next week to celebrate publication of this year’s edition of “Estuaries,” the college’s visual arts and literary review.

The event, which will include a discussion of this year’s submissions to the review, will be held Wednesday from 4 .m. to 6 p.m. at COADare at 205 U.S. Highway 64 South in Manteo.