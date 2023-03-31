MANTEO — College of The Albemarle will host a preview party and reception next week to celebrate publication of this year’s edition of “Estuaries,” the college’s visual arts and literary review.
The event, which will include a discussion of this year’s submissions to the review, will be held Wednesday from 4 .m. to 6 p.m. at COADare at 205 U.S. Highway 64 South in Manteo.
Michele Young-Stone, a published author and former adjunct instructor at COA, will read an excerpt from her upcoming novel, “Gloss.” Her first novel, “Lost in the Beehive,” was featured in “O, The Oprah Magazine” as one of the “Best New Books of Spring.”
Nancy Gray, wife of former COA adjunct instructor Wayne Gray, will also read several of her husband’s poems during the event. Wayne Gray was the author of a number of books of poetry and fiction about the Outer Banks area. He often wrote about Wanchese and the lives of fishermen as well as about his own experiences growing up. The Gray family established a scholarship through the Outer Banks Foundation that’s awarded in Wayne Gray’s name to a COA graduate each year.
Public release of “Estuaries” will take place during the COA Literary Festival at COA-Elizabeth City on April 19. More information about the festival is available at www.albemarle.edu/news/litfest.
‘Suburban Winds’ opens at COA-Dare
“Suburban Winds,” an exhibition of drawings and collages by artist Andy Harris, will open in the Professional Arts Building at COA-Dare in Manteo on Monday. A reception is planned from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Harris, a visual arts educator for the Virginia Beach Public Schools, “combines artistic will with chance encounter” to create artworks that are “uncanny representations of daily life,” COA said in a press release.
Harris himself says he sees his work as “defamiliarizing the familiar.”
“I find the moments that exist on the sidelines of everyday life satisfying; instances that often fail to grab our attention like highway construction zones, storefronts, suburban structures, discarded objects, trash,” Harris said. “In my most recent drawings and collages, I’ve begun exploring my interest in the people of my neighborhood as well, citizens getting through a day at work or simply running errands.”
Besides attending Monday’s reception, Harris will also provide a free workshop at COA–Dare Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an hour lunch break. Attendees can register for the workshop at https://forms.gle/Uu5RuTCu3r6PXTVz5.
Harris holds a bachelor of fine arts degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, a master of arts in special education from Regent University and an endorsement in gifted education from the College of William and Mary. In 2021, he was named the Virginia Art Education Association’s Middle School Art Educator of the Year.
The exhibition of “Suburban Winds” will run through May 18. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
COA to host Study Abroad meeting
COA will host a Zoom meeting Monday at 6 p.m. for students, staff and members of the public interested in next year’s study abroad opportunity in Costa Rica.
The trip is scheduled during the college’s spring break, which will be March 30 to April 7, 2024, and the itinerary will include visits to San José, Coastal Puntarenas, Manuel Antonio National Park, and Arenal Volcano National Park.
Trip participants will have community volunteer opportunities, take canopy zipline tours, kayak, visit a hot springs, and go whitewater rafting.
COA students will be given priority for the trip, but spaces are typically available for college employees and members of the public. Monday’s meeting will provide information about the trip’s itinerary, travel and lodging plans, and costs. Access the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/99411983954.
Questions about the COA Study Abroad program can be directed to Bradley Boswell at bradley_boswell22@albemarle.edu or by calling 335-0821, ext. 2205; or Leslie Lippincott at leslie_lippincott@albemarle.edu or by calling 482-7900, ext. 6017.
COA gets Military Friendly Gold Rank
COA has received a gold ranking from a military marketing company for being “military friendly.”
The college received the Military Friendly School Designation Gold Rank from Viqtory for 2023-24, the college said in a press release.
According to the release, Viqtory compiles its Military Friendly Schools list from public data and a proprietary survey and by consulting with leaders in higher education and military recruitment. Its final ratings are determined by combining a school’s survey scores with an assessment of how the school met thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, “persistence” (students transferring to pursue higher degrees) and loan default rates. How a school meets the thresholds for all students is important, but how it meets them for student veterans is especially so.
More than 1,800 schools participated in Viqtory’s Military Friendly survey for 2023-24, and 665 earned special awards for “going above the standard,” the release states.
Kris Burris, COA vice president for student success and enrollment management, said the college is proud to receive the Military Friendly School top ranking.
“We are honored that we get to partner with and serve our military families,” Burris said. “We look forward to continuing to provide academic support, career planning and other resources to help them reach their goals.”
The 2023-2024 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in both the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine. The list can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.