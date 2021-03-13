College of The Albemarle will host a series of community input meetings on its new strategic plan starting this week.
Sessions will be held in each county the college serves via the Zoom app. The college said information gathered during the sessions will be used to build a cohesive vision for COA’s future.
The first meeting will be held for Camden County residents on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Subsequent meetings, also at 5:30 p.m., will be held for Chowan County residents Tuesday, March 23; Currituck County residents on Tuesday, March 30; Dare County residents Thursday, March 25; Gates County residents on Wednesday, March 31; Pasquotank County residents on Tuesday, March 9; and Perquimans County residents Thursday, March 18.
To register for the community sessions, visit www.albemarle.edu/strategic-plan then click on Stakeholder Community RSVP.