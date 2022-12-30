College of The Albemarle plans to offer up to 40 scholarships of $500 each to prospective students who sign a letter of intent to attend COA in 2023-24 and enroll in a Career and Technical Education Program.
COA plans to hold its annual College to Career Signing Day on March 23 at COA-Elizabeth City. The event will be held in Room 208 of Building AE starting at 4:30 p.m.
Eligible students who sign a letter of intent to attend COA will receive a $500 scholarship. COA said it has $20,000 in scholarships to offer at the event. The COA Foundation offers additional scholarships based on need. Registration for the event, which COA officials are calling C2C Signing Day, is required and must be completed by March 13.
Specific CTE programs students can sign up for include computer-aided drafting, machining, HVAC, information technology, CDL/truck driver, culinary, emergency medical science and nurse aid. All offer short-term training in what COA describes as "high-wage and high-demand fields."
Besides the training at COA, students will also be eligible for work-based learning opportunities and internships offered by several local companies that partner with the college. Many also provide scholarship opportunities for students, COA said.
Family and friends encouraged to attend the C2C event to help students "celebrate this significant milestone," COA said.
“I am excited that COA is continuing our College to Career Signing event,” said Michelle Waters, dean of business, industry and applied technologies. “Anytime COA and the community can recognize career and technical education pathways designed to provide students with the skills needed to fill regional workforce needs and celebrate those passionate about transforming their futures and families' lives is a great day.”
Prior to the beginning of the signing ceremony at 6 p.m., COA will offer prospective students assistance filling out applications, information about financial aid and additional scholarships. There also will be a chance to meet program representatives.