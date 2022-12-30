College of The Albemarle plans to offer up to 40 scholarships of $500 each to prospective students who sign a letter of intent to attend COA in 2023-24 and enroll in a Career and Technical Education Program.

COA plans to hold its annual College to Career Signing Day on March 23 at COA-Elizabeth City. The event will be held in Room 208 of Building AE starting at 4:30 p.m.