College of The Albemarle is currently accepting submissions for its first-ever short film competition and will screen the top 10 entries at an event at the college’s Performing Arts Center later this month.

The film competition is open to both COA students and employees, and first-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded from the top 10 submissions. The first-place winner will receive a Golden Dolphin Award, the second-place winner gets a Silver Dolphin Award, and the third-place winner receives a Bronze Dolphin Award, the college said.