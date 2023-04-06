...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO
2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35
kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
College of The Albemarle is currently accepting submissions for its first-ever short film competition and will screen the top 10 entries at an event at the college’s Performing Arts Center later this month.
The film competition is open to both COA students and employees, and first-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded from the top 10 submissions. The first-place winner will receive a Golden Dolphin Award, the second-place winner gets a Silver Dolphin Award, and the third-place winner receives a Bronze Dolphin Award, the college said.
The top 10 films submitted also will be screened at the Performing Arts Center at 1208 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, on Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. The contest’s winners will be announced at the film screening.
Bradley Boswell, COA assistant professor of Spanish and French, is coordinating the film competition. He said films entered can be from any genre, including mystery or science fiction. Films can also be documentaries or parodies. The only requirement is that they be “family friendly,” he said.
“I know that we have a very creative community at COA, so I am looking forward to our short film competition,” Boswell said in a COA press release. “I look forward to seeing the film submissions from our students and employees and awarding the esteemed Golden Dolphin award.”
Admission to the April 26 event is free, and concessions will be available for purchase in the lobby. For more information about the film competition, contact Boswell at bradley_boswell22@albemarle.edu or call him at 252-335-0821, ext. 2205.