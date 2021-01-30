College of The Albemarle is joining community colleges statewide in returning a portion of the state funds in its current budget — but COA officials say they were prepared for that and are glad the budget impact during the COVID-19 pandemic has not been any worse than it has been.
The Finance Committee of COA’s Board of Trustees this week reviewed a Jan. 15 memo that Elizabeth Grovenstein, vice president and chief finance officer for the N.C. Community College System, sent to the state’s community college presidents telling them the state was calling back a portion of its funding in the tuition and fees category.
The amount COA will have to send back is $180,913. Although that’s fairly typical for the state’s community colleges, some large institutions such as Central Piedmont in Charlotte having to send back more than $1 million.
The state’s budget call-back stems from a statewide shortfall in tuition and fees community colleges are collecting.
“Colleges’ budget allocations are supported by a combination of state General Fund appropriations, tuition receipts, and federal funds,” Grovenstein said. “If any of these revenue sources do not meet expectations, budgets must be adjusted accordingly to ensure the state’s constitutional mandate for a balanced budget is upheld.
“As we have discussed previously,” she continued, “tuition receipts are lagging projections. Based upon data through December, it is likely that we will under-realize our tuition receipts by 7 percent to 9 percent.”
The memo goes on to state that community colleges’ budgets statewide are being slashed by 1.1 percent or $15 million for fiscal year 2020-21.
Govenstein went on to say she “appreciates the colleges’ cooperation with this disappointing, but necessary budget call-back and your continued stewardship of state funds.”
Alongside this budget call-back, though, colleges also received a memo in December from State Budget Director Charles Perusse explaining that state revenues had exceeded expectations during the pandemic and that colleges could therefore use funds the state had previously asked them to hold in reserve.
“North Carolina’s actual fiscal year 2020-21 General Fund revenue collections through October are approximately $2 billion above the May 2020 consensus revenue forecast estimate,” Perusse’s memo states. “Therefore, OSBM is suspending the budget management guidelines issued in our June 3, 2020 memorandum effective Jan. 1, 2021.”
A Jan. 4 memo from the N.C. Community College System confirmed that it was rescinding previous restrictions on purchasing, travel, and personnel.
The decrease in tuition and fee revenue that prompted the budget call-back was statewide, but COA officials have noted that their own tuition and fee revenue has dropped even as enrollment has increased.
At the Finance Committee meeting Tuesday the committee heard a report from auditor Lee Grissom on the audit for fiscal year 2019-20. In that report he pointed out that tuition and fee revenue has decreased about 15 percent since 2015 even as enrollment has increased.
Grissom said high school students who take COA courses through an Early College or the state’s College and Career Promise program do not pay tuition and fees.
The state does permit community colleges to charge tuition to those students but local college officials can decide whether to charge fees. COA has opted not to charge fees to high school students who take courses.
The college does receive some other state funds to offset a portion of expenses for high school students.
Grissom said the audit was “clean” and he appreciated the work done by COA’s Finance Office.