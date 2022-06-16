College of The Albemarle officials have approved construction of a redesigned entrance to the main administration building on the campus in Elizabeth City.
The project proposal from A.R Chesson Construction for $260,845 was approved unanimously by the COA Board of Trustees Tuesday evening.
“College of The Albemarle takes great pride in the appearance of our facilities and grounds,” the college said in a statement. “We want our students, faculty and staff to enjoy the experience of being on our campuses. The renovation to the entryway will be a beautiful update to COA-Elizabeth City.”
The project involves the demolition and replacement of the entrance aluminum storefront system, glazing, guardrails and doors of Building A.
The college plans to demolish and remove the existing aluminum storefront system, glazing, guardrails and doors, and a portion of the existing terrazzo flooring.
The existing aluminum enclosure at the entrance will be demolished and some of the existing brick pavers will be removed as needed to facilitate the modification.
A wood partition wall also will be provided and installed as needed to protect the interior of the building.
The existing automatic door system will be removed during construction but reinstalled for reuse in the new entrance.
The project will include finishing touches such as painting, and installation of terrazzo flooring to match existing flooring.
Electrical work will be done as needed to reconnect the automatic door and access control system.
College officials said the project is an important upgrade for the campus.
“We are committed to being the best community college and recognize the importance of updated infrastructure and how it contributes to such a goal,” the college said in a statement. “College of The Albemarle is extremely appreciative of the support from the Pasquotank County commissioners for various building and grounds projects.”