College of The Albemarle officials say they're happy with the space-sharing arrangement they have with the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College but want some clarity about the temporary nature of the agreement.
COA trustees' Building and Grounds Committee recently approved a renewed memorandum of understanding with the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools to allow the early college to remain on the COA-Elizabeth City campus. The new agreement, which replaces a now-expired four-year agreement, allows the early college to remain at COA for another four years.
Members of the Building and Grounds Committee said they like having ECP Early College on the COA campus. But some also noted that the college's arrangement with ECPPS was always understood to be temporary.
Trustee Marion Harris Jr. said he is glad to have the early college on the campus but also wants to be sure COA has sufficient space for its own programs.
COA President Jack Bagwell said there has been no discussion with ECPPS officials regarding the early college's long-term location. But he plans to have that discussion with the ECPPS superintendent once the Board of Education names a permanent superintendent.
ECPPS currently has an interim superintendent, and Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden said the district hopes to name a permanent superintendent by July 1, 2022.
Bagwell said COA currently has enough general classroom space, though there are needs for some specialized spaces such as the simulation lab for nursing and health sciences. But space needs evolve and there could be a need for more general classroom space in the future, he acknowledged.
Trustee Graham Twine said his concern is that if the agreement with ECPPS keeps being renewed every four years, at some point it becomes tantamount to a permanent agreement.
"We ought to start looking at actually making it temporary," Twine said.
Trustee Tommy Fulcher noted there is a clause in the agreement that provides a way for COA to make a change if circumstances change drastically.
Trustee Wallace Nelson said he shares Harris' concerns. He said he thinks the agreement is fine for as long as COA doesn't encounter space issues.
Nelson also said he agrees with Bagwell that the discussion with ECPPS should wait until the new superintendent has been named and in place.
Bagwell said there both pros and cons to hosting ECPPS' early college on COA's campus. The early college does contribute to COA's enrollment because students take college courses, he said. Right now that enrollment boost is beneficial.
"It is two-sided and serves us well at the moment," Bagwell said.
In related matter, Bagwell told the Building and Grounds Committee that another trustee committee earlier in the week had recommended forming an ad hoc committee to determine next steps in financing and building a simulation center for nursing and allied health programs. The committee will include members from both the trustees' Finance and Building and Grounds committees, he said.
Bagwell said the "placeholder" cost figure for being used right now for the simulation center is $14 million. He said Pasquotank County has endorsed the figure in principle but has not yet committed any funds.