A proposal to increase some fees at College of The Albemarle in the 2023-24 budget year is expected to come before the college’s trustees by the end of this year.
No proposal has been developed but COA President Jack Bagwell told the Board of Trustees’ Finance Committee Tuesday that staff are looking at fees like the technology fee and considering whether to recommend some be increased.
In addition, COA staff are looking at the current policy of waiving fees for high school dual enrollment students. The proposal that eventually comes before trustees could also include ending that waiver.
Dual-enrolled high school students currently account for about half of COA’s enrollment. COA officials have repeatedly emphasized that they value dual-enrollment, and that was cited in the discussion a couple of years ago when the college decided to continue waiving fees for those students.
Responding to a question from Trustee Bob Woodard, Bagwell said a thorough study on fees and related issues probably will come before the committee by the end of this year.
If fees do go up the increases are expected to be modest.
Bagwell said an important concern is that if fees are raised too much, the college could lose some enrollment. The college definitely doesn’t want to see that, he said.
The college currently waives about $130,000 a year in fees for Career and College Promise students across its seven-county service area. The state’s CCP program covers the tuition cost for dual-enrolled high school students.
Some community colleges do, however, charge fees for dual-enrolled students. It has been the policy of COA to waive the fees for high school students taking classes at COA.
Bagwell told the Finance Committee that the college needs to look at whether any fees need to be increased, and also whether the fees should be charged for dual-enrolled high school students.
Fees waived in 2021 by district/local unit were:
• Camden — spring $9,367; summer $1,570; fall $6,459
• Chowan — spring $3,486.75; summer $277; fall $2,172
• Currituck — spring $16,928.17; summer $1,491; fall $9,653.62
• Dare — spring $13,048.79; summer $1,310; fall $10,549.73
• Gates — spring $2,931.25; summer $679; fall $2,761.09
• Pasquotank — spring $10,976.62; summer $1,232.24; fall $5,481.62
• Perquimans — spring $2,515.50; summer $331.75; fall $2,345.75
• Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies — spring $3,268; summer $532; fall $4,000.
The committee also heard a report on proposed community college funding in Gov. Roy Cooper’s recommended budget. The proposal includes $50 million statewide in flexible funding that could be used for staffing, new programs, and other items to expand the college’s reach.
Bagwell called that part of the governor’s recommendation “encouraging.”
“I have no idea how much traction this will get,” Bagwell said of the governor’s proposed budget.
Cooper also has included $5 million in recurring funds and $10 million in non-recurring funding for expanding the state’s health care workforce.
“I think the fact that the governor is looking at health care workforce issues is exciting,” Bagwell said.