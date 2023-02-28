...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...
The entrance to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is shown in this October 2019 photo. Pasquotank commissioners have agreed to explore selling the current SAMC property once the new hospital opens. But how much of the property that will be offered to a prospective developer remains in question.
Pasquotank commissioners have agreed to explore selling the current Sentara Albemarle Medical Center property once the new hospital opens. But how much of the property that will be offered to a prospective developer remains in question.
College of the Albemarle officials asked commissioners at their annual retreat last week if the college could acquire two small buildings and an easement to one of the exit roads on the property.
Pasquotank owns the SAMC campus on North Road Street but leases it to Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare to operate the hospital. That lease will end, however, when Sentara moves into its new hospital in late 2024 or early 2025. The Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus, which includes a new medical office building and a new hospital, is currently under construction off Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road.
The county’s lease agreement with Sentara ends at the end of 2025.
“We are still looking at three years before we take over the property,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett. “This is an incredible piece of property.’’
COA President Jack Bagwell said the college would like to acquire the almost 6,000-square-foot Cancer Center building and 7,500-square-foot EMS Station 50 building at the hospital campus's current site. The county plans to build a new EMS headquarters on the site of the new hospital campus.
The two buildings would be used for the college’s Information Technology Department and for maintenance storage, Bagwell said.
“We are never going to have the opportunity at COA to get contiguous land again,” Bagwell said. “This is our last chance for keeping people on campus.’’
Bagwell said COA's IT Department has outgrown its current location on campus and it needs a facility to accommodate equipment delivery and setup.
“It’s just not ideal,” Bagwell said.
Bagwell also told county officials that COA's current maintenance facilities have no restrooms and no shop for working on equipment.
“It’s not the best working conditions,” he said.
Getting an easement to the exit road of the property would improve safety, especially for students entering and exiting the campus, Bagwell said.
“Currently, COA has two entrances, one without a traffic light,” Bagwell said. “Using the roadway that parallels the requested property would provide additional access to the college with the traffic light.”
Commissioner Sean Lavin expressed opposition to what he described as “carving up that huge parcel” for institutional use. He suggested that COA look at the 11 acres of developable land the county owns across the street from SAMC.
The SAMC property is 75 acres but only 35 is developable.
“I’m concerned with anything that jeopardizes an investor coming in,” Lavin said. “Hopefully, we can work through something that is mutually beneficial. At some point, you (COA) have to come across the street. Eleven acres goes a long way.”
Commissioner Sam Davis said he sees an opportunity to carve out the requested buildings for COA from the rest of the property.
“I think it is something we need to think about,” Davis said.
County Planning Director Shelley Cox told commissioners that the hospital's moving will have a negative impact on the Road Street corridor. She said that private development could offset the hospital leaving while putting future development on the tax rolls.
Commissioners were advised that the property is a prime location for mixed-use development that would include both commercial and residential uses. The current hospital building is 338,000 square feet.
“Everybody knows that hospital is going to be available,” Hammett said. “There is interest in the hospital and there are individuals that want to buy that hospital. Next year, we can dig into a little more detail.”
The county is expected to consult with the UNC School of Government’s Development Finance Initiative as a resource in developing the property.
“They partner with local governments to attract private investment for transformative projects, which this would be, by providing specialized finance and development expertise.” Hammett said.