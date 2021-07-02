The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a boater who went missing near Currituck Sound Friday morning.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina were notified by 911 dispatchers that a 61-year-old man had departed into windy weather conditions in a 12-foot flat bottom boat and did not return.
Crews with the Currituck County Sheriff's Office located the man's boat and lifejacket. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt, the Coast Guard said in a press release.
Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and Station Elizabeth City launched a 29-foot Response Boat small boat crew to search for the missing boater.
Besides the Currituck Sheriff's Office, crews with North Carolina Wildlife, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, and Corolla Beach Rescue were also searching for the missing man.