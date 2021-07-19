Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.