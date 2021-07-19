The U.S. Coast Guard Marathon will now be a two-day racing event next spring.
The inaugural in-person event was originally going to feature a 5K, half-marathon and full marathon the morning of Saturday, March 5. But Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said Monday that the 5K race will now be run the day before, on Friday, March 4 at 4:45 p.m.
The switch means up to 8,000 runners will descend on Elizabeth City for the three races. The half marathon and full marathon will still be held on March 5 and be capped at a total of 6,000 runners while the 5K could feature up to 2,000 runners.
Registration for the Coast Guard Marathon will start on Aug. 4, which is also Coast Guard Day. Runners can also run the race virtually.
The full 26.2-mile marathon was just added to the event last month and officials are expecting around 4,000 spectators for the half and full marathons.
Ruffieux said moving the 5K to Friday will make managing the three races easier and also attract more runners to the city.
Race officials are expecting that some marathon and half marathon runners will also compete in the 5K and be in the city for three days.
“They will treat the 5K as sort of a warmup,” Ruffieux said. “It will also drive more visitation because this will ensure that some people are in town a little bit earlier.”
Race officials have created a special medal for runners who complete the 5K and one of the marathons.
“They would get a 5K medal and a half or full marathon medal and then a third medal saying you did both events,” Ruffieux said.
Tentative plans include having the race packet pickup on Thursday along with a possible health and fitness expo. Other pre-race and post-race events are also being planned.
The race is expected to have a significant economic impact for both the city and Pasquotank County. With an early morning start time for the two marathons and moving the 5K to Friday, runners are expected to fill hotel rooms as far away as Hampton Roads, Virginia.
Pre-race activities the day before the races in the city will attract runners and spectators to local restaurants and businesses, tourism officials have said.
Ruffieux said Visit Elizabeth City decided to add a full marathon after the completion of this year’s virtual race. More than 11,000 runners ran the virtual race, with participants coming from all 50 states as well as several different countries.
“We had a lot of people come to us after the virtual half-marathon and say, ‘Hey, are you going to do a full marathon next year?’” Ruffieux said last month. “I reached out to the Coast Guard and said, ‘Are you game?’ We did a proposed route and they looked at it and said they could do that.”
Officials estimate that 300 volunteers will be needed for the two-day race event.
“I am hoping that people will volunteer on both Friday and Saturday,” Ruffieux said. “Volunteers are definitely going to be a big need. We will kick that off once we get the registration live.’’