This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE
TROPICAL STORM IDALIA WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH
THURSDAY NIGHT
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Eastern Currituck and
Western Currituck
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 330 miles south of Ocean City MD or about 230 miles south
of Norfolk VA
- 33.6N 75.8W
- Storm Intensity 60 mph
- Movement East or 90 degrees at 20 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Storm Idalia is situated just offshore of Wilmington, North
Carolina as of late this morning. The storm will continue its
eastward trek further offshore through the rest of today.
Tropical storm force winds continue this morning across the land
areas of Currituck County, in addition to the Currituck Sound and the
offshore coastal waters. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect
for these areas. Additionally, the pressure gradient between
Idalia's circulation and high pressure to the north will result in
strong winds along the coast, even outside of the Tropical Storm
Warning area. Strong winds could lead to isolated instances of
downed trees and power outages. Strong onshore winds are also expected
to lead to areas of minor to moderate coastal flooding.
The heavy rainfall threat is quickly diminishing. However, up to an
inch of additional rainfall is possible across northeast North
Carolina through this afternoon. This is on top of a general 1 to 3
inches that fell earlier this morning. A flood watch remains in
effect for these locations through this afternoon.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected to continue today into
early Friday due to the strong winds and high seas. Seas build to 7
to 12 feet on today and remain elevated into Saturday.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* SURGE:
Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA and NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA.
Potential impacts in this area include:
- Widespread storm surge flooding of vulnerable areas will result
in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and
businesses near the waterfront and shoreline.
- Sections of low-lying vulnerable roads, parking lots and
property will likely become flooded. Driving conditions could
become dangerous in places where flooding covers the road.
- Moderate to severe beach erosion is likely, including heavy
surf possibly breaching dunes, especially in vulnerable
locations. Strong and dangerous rip currents are likely.
- Minor to moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and
piers is likely. A few small craft broken away from moorings.
Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER
MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated.
* WIND:
Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across
CURRITUCK COUNTY NC, and coastal areas of SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA.
Potential impacts in this area include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs
will sustain damage.
- A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving
conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER
MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across the
northern shore of the Albemarle Sound. Remain well guarded against
locally hazardous flood waters having additional limited impacts. If
realized, these impacts include:
- Localized flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt a few
evacuations
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swift currents.
Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become swollen and
overflow.
- Flood waters may enter a few structures, especially in usually
vulnerable spots. Rapid ponding of water is possible at
underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some
storm drains and retention ponds could become near-full and
begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures can be
expected.
Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact
is anticipated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see
www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov
- For the latest weather and storm information go to
weather.gov/wakefield
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Wakefield VA around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the
following areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck,
Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected due to the combination of a cold front
and Idalia. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...through tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The 2024 U.S. Coast Guard Marathon has been pushed up a month and will be held the first weekend in April instead of in March as it has the past two years. Races have also been moved to Saturday and Sunday.
The 3rd annual U.S. Coast Guard Marathon will have a different look next spring.
New Coast Guard Race Director Vicky West told the Tourism Development Authority last week that the 2024 marathon has been pushed up a month and will be held the first weekend in April. West started as the marathon race director last month.