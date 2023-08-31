2023 Coast Guard Marathon weekend, 5K run

The 2024 U.S. Coast Guard Marathon has been pushed up a month and will be held the first weekend in April instead of in March as it has the past two years. Races have also been moved to Saturday and Sunday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

The 3rd annual U.S. Coast Guard Marathon will have a different look next spring.

New Coast Guard Race Director Vicky West told the Tourism Development Authority last week that the 2024 marathon has been pushed up a month and will be held the first weekend in April. West started as the marathon race director last month.


  