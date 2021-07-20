The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for two people following a report of a downed private helicopter near the Albemarle Sound.
At 11:27 a.m. today, a Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter aircrew discovered helicopter debris in the water approximately 9 miles north of the Alligator River Bridge in the Albemarle Sound, Coast Guard officials said in a press release. About an hour earlier, someone recovered a backpack containing personal belongings approximately 3.5 miles south of the mouth of the Alligator River.
Someone who identified themselves as a concerned friend advised Coast Guard officials they had lost all communication with two people aboard a Robinson R44 helicopter on Monday at 6:40 p.m. The two men had departed from Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport and planned to land at the Dare County Regional Airport the same evening, the Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard officials said the agency launched surface vessels to search the Albemarle Sound where the helicopter was last observed.
Among those searching for the downed helicopter are a Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from the air station, a boatcrew aboard a 29-foot response crew from Small Boat Station Elizabeth City, a boatcrew from N.C. Marine Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Department.