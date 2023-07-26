OREGON INLET — The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued 11 people, two with reported serious injuries, from the water Wednesday after their airboat capsized near Oregon Inlet.

According to a press release, a Dare County dispatcher notified Coast Guard officials about 10:15 a.m. that the OBX 1, a 20-foot airboat had capsized about a half mile from Oregon Inlet. All of the persons aboard the boat were wearing life jackets but some had reported injuries, the Coast Guard said.


  