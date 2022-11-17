...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking commercial fishing boat Thursday approximately 5 miles from Engelhard in the Pamlico Sound.
Coast Guard officials were notified around 2 a.m. by the crew aboard the 35-foot fishing vessel, Heathers Breeze, that the boat was taking on water.
A Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet 47-foot Motor Lifeboat responded and transferred a crew member to the vessel to assist the crew.
The fishing vessel sank despite attempts to dewater.
The persons aboard the boat were taken to Station Hatteras Inlet.
“The maritime environment is often unpredictable and preparedness is crucial,” said Stephen Sawyer of the Coast Guard.
“We recommend commercial fishing vessels contact their local Coast Guard commercial fishing safety examiner for a comprehensive safety exam, have a reliable means of communication, and always wear a life jacket.”