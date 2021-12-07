DUCK — A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew based in Elizabeth City rescued four fishermen from a disabled fishing vessel off the coast of Duck on Tuesday.
The Coast Guard received a call about 7:30 a.m. from the captain of the Bald Eagle II stating that his fishing vessel was disabled and drifting toward shore.
A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City and a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet were launched to assist.
The aircrew hoisted all four men aboard the fishing vessel and transported them to the air station. No injuries were reported.
Coast Guard officials said all four fishermen were wearing survival suits to prevent hypothermia.
"The water temperature near Southern Shores is currently 56 degrees, which is dangerous had these four men not been prepared," said Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Hall, operations unit controller for Sector North Carolina.