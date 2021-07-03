The Coast Guard and other agencies have suspended their search for a boater who went missing near Currituck Sound Friday morning.
Coast Guard Sector North Carolina said in a press release it was notified by 911 dispatchers Friday morning that a 61-year-old man had departed in a 12-foot flat bottom boat that was later observed capsized in the water. Conditions on the water were windy at the time.
During the ensuing search, crews with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office located the man’s boat and lifejacket, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard and the other agencies searched a 28-square-mile area for approximately 12 hours before suspending their search.
Besides the Currituck Sheriff’s Office, crews with North Carolina Wildlife, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, a Currituck volunteer fire department and Hertford County rescue also participated in the search.