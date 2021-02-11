Hypothermia is a significant risk for boaters this time of year, as water temperatures linger in the 40s.
That’s why the U.S. Coast Guard is reminding boaters to be prepared for cold water if an emergency forces them to evacuate their vessel.
“The biggest point we can get to the public is to be prepared,” said Chief David Downham, an aviation survival specialist assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City. Downham was discussing cold-water safety and the importance of boaters outfitting their vessels with the necessary survival equipment last week.
“That’s not just having the equipment,” he said. “That’s using the equipment. That’s making sure it’s inspected. It’s just complete understanding and being prepared for a situation you could find yourself in. Because you don’t want to start thinking about it when it’s too late.”
Downham is an aviation survival technician, or rescue swimmer, which are the Coast Guard’s specialists in at-sea survival.
This time of year, the inland bay water temperatures hover in the mid- to low-40s, Downham said.
“Offshore, it’s pretty much the same, 40s to 50s,” he said. “(Temperatures) pretty much stay in the 40s north of the Outer Banks, and then that jet stream pushes off some warmer water, but it’s pretty far out. So, right along the coastline you’re looking at mid-40s.”
Air temperature plays a significant role in the temperature of the shallow waters in inland areas, such as the Pasquotank River.
“The water temp in the bays, that shallower water is affected by the air temp,” Downham said. “It reacts instantly to a cold night. It’s freezing out there.”
While the weather is cold there is still a significant amount of boater traffic, he said.
“It’s a mixture of everybody right now, a lot of commercial fishing, fishing never stops. The tankers never stop,” Downham said. “It’s less private sector travel, but they’re still out there. When we have these warm days, people are taking their boats out also.”
Hypothermia can lead to a medical emergency and occurs when the body’s core temperature drops after being exposed for a period to low temperatures, such as cold water. Symptoms include intense shivering, slowed breathing, drowsiness, confusion, among other signs.
That’s why it’s crucial for boaters to be prepared for the water temperature, in the event the boat begins taking on water, Downham said.
“The best thing that anyone can do, public sector or commercial, is to use that equipment and be prepared to use it,” he said. “Do not have the survival suit and the first time you put it on is when your boat is sinking. You want to train with that stuff regularly.”
Commercial fishermen are required by legislation to maintain appropriate survival equipment, such as survival suits, onboard their vessels.
Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City has conducted several rescues involving the cold water in recent months.
“We’ve had a couple of cases where we located people who lost their way. We’ve had some medevacs off big ships offshore,” Downham said. “It’s kind of been a standard year. This air station is busy. We’re always flying on something.”
Some of those recent cases involved hoisting a rescue swimmer down from the helicopter and into the water.
“We’ve had a few vessels aground where we had to put the swimmer down,” Downham said. “Last year there was a bunch. There were a few offshore that we had to put swimmers in the water to investigate life rafts and a few different things.”
One of Downham’s duties as head of the station’s rescue swimmer shop is ensuring all aviators are trained.
“Every year I have all of the aviators in the unit putting on survival suits, jumping in the water, swimming, practicing their technique, boarding rafts,” he said.
His crew of rescue swimmers train day and night throughout the year in all weather conditions and regardless of water temperatures. The frequent training keeps rescue swimmers confident and comfortable working in cold water.
“We’re in the water constantly,” he said. “It’s weekly that most guys are in the water. We’re on duty 24/7. Every 24-hour period is a new swimmer and he’s typically got a flight or two where he’s getting in the water. We are in the water all the time and comfortable with all of our gear and use it consistently.”
Keeping a vessel outfitted with survival gear greatly increases boaters’ chances of survival at sea, Downham said.
“If you have survival equipment you have severely increased your chances for survival.”
Downham has been in the Coast Guard 20 years and has seen firsthand how cold-water preparation has saved boaters’ lives.
“I’ve rescued lots of guys from fishing boats that went down and sometimes when I swim up to the raft and pop my head in, it’s four guys happy in survival suits sitting there with their cell phones in a little plastic bag ready to get in the helicopter and go home,” he said. “That’s the best-case scenario.”