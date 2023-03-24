U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City now owns the rights to the Coast Guard Marathon.
The Tourism Development Authority board voted 7-1 Thursday morning to relinquish all rights and assets of the marathon to the Coast Guard.
In voting to transfer the rights of the marathon to Base Elizabeth City the TDA added to the agreement a non-binding clause that asks the Coast Guard to keep the event in Elizabeth City.
The 2nd annual Coast Marathon Weekend was held earlier this month in the city.
TDA board member Johnnie Walton, who also is a city councilor, cast the lone no vote against the move, saying he found out about the proposed transfer just this week.
TDA members Holly Audette, Rhonda Twiddy, Andy Montero, Ashley Camaiore, Dean Schaan, James DuBose and Barry Overman, a Pasquotank County commissioner, supported the transfer.
Audette, who owns the Culpepper Inn, suggested that the clause asking the Coast Guard to keep the marathon in the city be added to the agreement. She said the event may outgrow the city’s ability to provide adequate lodging for participants, prompting the Coast Guard to consider moving it.
“All of the other (military) marathons are in large locations,” Audette said. “Are we going to able handle growth here because we have a limited number of venues that host people for overnight accommodations? We are already stressed.’’
Montero said the TDA's original goal for the marathon, set back in 2019, was that Visit Elizabeth City would start and manage the event but then would hand it off to the Coast Guard. He noted the other military branches run their own marathons.
“It was from the start that this event would be created by us (VEC) but ultimately turned over to the Coast Guard,” Montero said. “When we created this, and it was in conjunction with the Coast Guard, the future plan was that it would get turned over to them.’’
Walton said learning of the proposal to transfer the marathon to the Coast Guard came as a shock. Walton represents the city on the TDA.
“To me there is protocol, things should be done in order,” Walton said. “In order is not picking up your phone or looking at newsbreak and seeing something that is happening that you are not aware of.
"We have not discussed anything and we are turning over something that is one of our biggest events?" he asked. "We are handing it over to someone else without discussion? That is not how you do the democratic process.”
VEC Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux, who was attending her final meeting of the TDA board, said the agreement was discussed by the TDA Finance Committee on Monday and that Walton was absent from that meeting.
“We discussed it a length on Monday but you were not there,” Ruffieux said. “This (agreement) was presented to Finance for review and edits at that committee meeting.”
Overman noted that Walton had missed the last three TDA Finance Committee meetings. Overman is the vice-chairman of the TDA board.
“I am excited about where it is going to go from here,” Overman said of the marathon.
Just before the vote, Ruffieux announced that the 3rd annual Coast Guard Marathon will be held April 5-7, 2024.
“I happen to know that there are already people booking lodging for next April,” Ruffieux said.
At the end of Thursday’s meeting, Base Elizabeth City Executive Officer Cmdr. Dave McLoughlin presented Ruffieux with the Coast Guard’s Meritorious Public Service Medal on behalf of Rear Admiral Jon Hickey for her efforts in establishing the marathon.
Thursday was Ruffieux’s last day with VEC. She has accepted a job as head of the Haywood County Tourism Development Authority.