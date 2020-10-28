Just because puppets are the stars in College of The Albemarle’s COAST Players’ Halloween-themed production is no reason to let down your guard.
Be warned: “The Ghost of Rhodes Manor” is no puppet show.
“The Ghost of Rhodes Manor,” which opens Thursday at COA’s Performing Arts Center, features familiar COAST Players’ actors performing on stage with near life-sized puppets. The actors, dressed in black, manipulate the puppets, whose characters include Sheriff Buddy Haggerty, voiced by Richard Merrick.
“The Ghost of Rhodes Manor” is a murder mystery that takes place in an old manor that is refuge to a ghost. The character Helen Underwood, performed by Jenny Wilson, is a mystery writer who visits the manor in search of inspiration for her next novel.
Wilson is joined by her secretary, Mary Fitzgerald, and an intern named Glory. The manor’s caretaker, Deborah Cass, who is voiced by Johnny Ogden, is unclear why Underwood is visiting and calls Sheriff Haggerty to have them tossed out.
Adding to the growing confusion is an ambitious reporter named Tillie Van Winkle, a stranger with a New York accent named Marcia Stone. and a hypnotist named Alda Iverson.
The COAST Players’ production of “The Ghost of Rhodes Manor,” which was originally written by Jean Lee Latham, marks the directorial debut for COA Drama Director Sandra Krueger.
Krueger said the idea of using puppets evolved out of actors having to wear facemasks during performances to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
People, particularly actors, use a good deal of the lower part of the face to express emotion, Krueger explained. Because facemasks cover the lower part of the face, the student-actors suggested using puppets, she said. Students would still be on stage acting, but with their faces covered they could manipulate the facial expressions of their puppets, while voicing their lines.
Serving as the puppeteer for Helen Underwood is student-actor Jenny Wilson. She said she was excited when she learned the COAST Players would be using puppets for the performance. She said the biggest challenge was “learning how to fly the plane — while I was still building it.”
“As a student in COA’s acting, stagecraft, and play production classes, I have not only had the opportunity to perform in the show, but to also build my puppet character, Helen Underwood, from scratch,” Wilson said. “It’s hard to believe that a couple of weeks ago, she was just a couple of pieces of corrugated vinyl, foam, felt scraps, and metal coat hangers that we repurposed from our costume shop.”
Wilson said it took some practice to master the skill of making Helen appear lifelike.
“Since puppets have stationary facial features, learning how to emote for my puppet by using my own facial expressions, and creating exaggerated gestures with puppet arms and head movement has been a fun challenge,” Wilson said. “Many hours of practice in front of a mirror helped me to make Helen’s character come to life.”
Performing while wearing a facemask is not as bad as some may think, Wilson said.
“I am just happy for the opportunity to perform,” she said. “When the pandemic closed our theatre doors a mere couple of weeks from our opening of ‘The Little Princess’ last March, we were devastated. I am so thankful for a committed team in COA’s theatre department that was determined to still make theatre happen.”
Residents who attended COA’s season-opening performance “Noise Off” just a few weeks ago may recognize Wilson in “The Ghost of Rhodes Manor.” In “Noise Off” she performed as Belinda.
“That role required a significant amount of running, leaping and charging full force up and down several sets of stairs,” she said. “After being in ‘Noise Off,’ wearing a mask for any other reason seems like a walk in the park.”
Krueger said the puppets are large enough so the audience can see them from anywhere in the auditorium.
Patrons may also recognize the set for “The Ghost of Rhodes Manor,” as it is the same set from “Noise Off.” Krueger said they used the same set but gave it added paint effects, like water stains on the ceiling, to make it appear like an old rundown manor.
The cast of “The Ghost of Rhodes Manor” also includes Jennifer Merrick, Michael Lewis, Victoria Phelps, Gabby Wilson, Ricky Austin, Sarah Merrick, Emily Rutsch and Samuel Merrick.
COA is offering two ways for the community to watch “The Ghost of Rhodes Manor.” Each in-person live production will be streamed online.
The show opens Thursday and concludes on Sunday, with the first performance starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday. There will be two performances on Friday, the first starting at 10 a.m. and the second at 7 p.m. Saturday will feature two performances, the first starting at 2 p.m. and the second at 7 p.m. Sunday will feature one performance starting at 2 p.m.
Prices for in-person performances are $18 for adults, $17 for senior citizens and military and student or children’s tickets are $8.50.
To stream the performance online is $10 per device.
Ticket information can be found at COA’s online calendar listings at albemarle.edu/calendar/ghost-of-rhodes-manor/2020-10-29/. To reach the COA Performing Arts Center by phone call 252-335-9050.