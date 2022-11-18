Block art

"Density of Light," an exhibit of Kill Devil Hill artist Jill Block's artworks, opened at College of The Albemarle-Dare on Friday and will continue on display through Nov. 28.

 Photo courtesy COA

College of The Albemarle has a number of upcoming events and activities this month.

On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6, the College of The Albemarle Student Theatre Players will hold auditions for upcoming performances of "Cinderella" in the Performing Arts Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Auditions are open to COA students, employees, and members of the public.