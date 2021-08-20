A new store that specializes in CBD products has opened in Elizabeth City.
The Coastal Carolina Cannabis Center, located in Suite B at 1545 N. Road Street, celebrated its ribbon cutting Thursday, Aug. 12.
Owners Carrie Strickland and her son, Travis Strickland, have transitioned their online-only business to a brick-and-mortar site that offers a line of CBD products, including gummies, drinks, skin care lotions, salves, patches, oils and more.
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural compound extracted from hemp, a type of Cannabis sativa plant. It is non-psychoactive, which means it does not induce the high associated with its sibling cannabinoid, tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, found in greater amounts in marijuana.
Carrie Strickland said her customers use the center’s CBD products to treat stress anxiety, sleeplessness, pain and other ailments. She said one of her customers, a man in his 70s, suffers joint and arthritic discomfort but found relief after he began using the gummies that treat pain.
“You don’t know how much this changed my life,” she said the customer told her.
Veterans also report that CBD products have been beneficial to their health, as well.
“A lot of our products help with PTSD symptoms,” Carrie said.
The Stricklands ran their business online only for nearly three years. Business hours for their new location are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The store is closed on Sunday.
The Coastal Carolina Cannabis Center can be found online at coastalcarolinacannabiscenter.com or at facebook.com/CCCCntr/.
Contact the store by phone at 252-621-1301.