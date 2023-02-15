Coastal Land Trust

The Coastal Land Trust announced Monday it recently acquired two properties in Bertie County, this 55.75-acre farm near Aulander owned by brothers Wayland L. Jenkins Jr. of Ahoskie and Joe Henry Jenkins of Nags Head, and a large floodplain forest tract along the Chowan River near Colerain.

 Coastal Land Trust photo

Brothers, Wayland L. Jenkins Jr. of Ahoskie and Joe Henry Jenkins of Nags Head, donated the 55.75-acre farm property to the Coastal Land Trust. The property, a portion of which has traditionally been known as the “Rice Farm,” was in the Jenkins Family for more than 100 years and has great sentimental value to the Jenkins brothers, land trust officials said.