COLERAIN — A regional land trust has purchased more than 760 acres of forestland in Bertie and Hertford counties, protecting it and the waters near it from future development.
The Coastal Land Trust said Tuesday the 766 acres it purchased near the town of Colerain will help store floodwaters and reduce flooding, enhance water quality and protect habitat for fish and wildlife. The purchase includes about 3 miles of forest along the Chowan River and more than 7 miles along Keel Creek.
“This purchase conserves almost all of Keel Creek, from its mouth at the Chowan River to its headwaters,” said Janice Allen, Coastal Land Trust’s director of land protection in a press release.
Dr. Stan Riggs, a coastal geologist and a Coastal Land Trust Board member, described Keel Creek as a "great natural treasure" within the state's coastal system.
“Keel Creek is remote, wild, and brimming with an incredible abundance and diversity of fauna and flora," he said.
According to the trust, the forest contains the heart of Cow Island Swamp, a site identified as “ecologically significant” by the North Carolina Natural Heritage Program because of its large number of mature bald cypress and tupelo gum trees, many of which are more than 100 years old.
The Chowan River is also "highly ecologically significant," the trust said, because its waters are home to several rare fish, mollusk and crayfish species.
The forestland the trust purchased provides important nursery areas for fish species like striped bass, American and hickory shad, and possibly shortnose sturgeon and the endangered Atlantic sturgeon, the trust said.
The forest also provides habitat for birds like osprey, bald eagles, wood ducks, barred owls, prothonotary warblers, and Swainson’s warblers, the trust said. In addition, the National Audubon Society has identified forested wetlands along the Chowan River from Colerain to Parkers Ferry, which includes the 766-acre tract, as an Important Bird Area.
Tom Earnhardt, host and co-producer of the UNC-TV series, "Exploring North Carolina," said Keel Creek is home to a large concentration of nesting osprey and bald eagles. He also said the creek's concentration of shad, herring and striped bass helped support both the first colonists to North Carolina in the late 1600s and early 1700s and the Native Americans who lived in the area before them.
"The preservation of Keel Creek is one of North Carolina’s great conservation success stories in recent years," he said in the release. "It is places like Keel Creek that make us take a closer look at how our cultural history is closely tied to our natural heritage."
According to the trust, its Chowan River initiative has now protected more than 4,000 acres in the river basin. There are more projects to come, Allen said.
“Stay tuned for more land conservation along the Chowan River near Colerain as we have several other projects lining up,” she said.