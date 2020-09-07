When Katherine Rogers opened her new knitting supply business in May, she not only wanted to provide customers with the tools to create hand-knitted treasures that can be passed on for generations. She also wanted to provide space to help them do it.
At Coastal Purl, customers will find not just knitting tools, fibers and yarns; there’s also a seating area where amid the quiet, they can put in the time to finish their treasured pieces.
That’s especially evident on the shop’s Finish-It-Fridays, when people can bring in their hand-knitted pieces and sit and work on them.
Rogers often shares photos of customers with their finished pieces on Coastal Purl’s Facebook page. She does so, she said, to help inspire others to finish projects they may have just started or put aside years ago.
“Sometimes life gets in the way,” said Rogers. “Come sit and knit.”
Originally from Pennsylvania, Rogers lived in Portland, Maine for 15 years before moving to Elizabeth City a few years ago with her husband, Christopher, who is a general surgeon with Sentara Surgery Specialists, a division of Albemarle Physician Services.
Rogers formerly served as executive director of Albemarle Hopeline in 2017. She also previously served as director of acute medicine services at Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine. And last year, she earned her master’s degree in business administration from St. Joseph’s College in Maine.
Rogers combined her passion for knitting with her business skills when she began formulating a plan to open Coastal Purl. She also visited a friend in Pennsylvania who owns a yarn shop where she was able to see the selection of inventory and the daily operations.
Rogers said she came up with the name, Coastal Purl, for her shop by combining the region she now calls home with a knitting term. “Purl” refers to the purl side of a stitch.
Located at 106A Capital Trace in Elizabeth City, Coastal Purl is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Rogers said the fibers and yarns she sells at Coastal Purl are quality.
“I really love natural fibers,” she said.
The type and weight of yarn customers need often correlates to the piece they want to make, whether it be socks, sweaters, mittens or afghans.
Rogers also sells all the necessary equipment for knitting. For beginning knitters, she recommends wooden bamboo needles, because the yarn is less likely to slip off at a slower pace. For more advanced knitters, she recommends a highly polished needle with metal tips that allow the knitter to make quick movements.
Rogers also sells locally made yarn bowls made by Dick Heiser, a potter based in Edenton. In addition, she offers knitting classes both before and after Coastal Purl’s business hours.
Learning a new skill like knitting has become popular, particularly now with many people stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rogers said she’s been contacted by a lot of people seeking lessons on how to knit. Her students include people of all ages.
Rogers tells her students it is important to have patience when first learning how to knit. Good hand-eye coordination is also important.
Knitting is peaceful and allows you to “tune out the world,” according to Rogers. “It’s a wonderful skill.”
Rogers said her mother learned from her grandmother how to knit, and that she taught Rogers how to knit when she was 8. Rogers continued the family tradition, teaching her own daughter how to knit when she was 8.
Rogers fondly recalls the first scarf her daughter made for Santa, leaving it for him along with a plate of cookies on Christmas Eve. Rogers recently surprised her now-adult daughter by showing her the Santa scarf. Rogers said she now proudly keeps it on display at Coastal Purl.
Rogers said response to her new store has been positive. She enjoys answering customers questions about knitting as well as helping them learn to knit
Rogers said people may contact her to sign up for classes by messaging her on Facebook, calling (252)548-4801 or emailing coastalpurl@gmail.com. More information about Coastal Purl is available on the shop’s Facebook page.