A pair of Coasties won the inaugural in-person U.S. Coast Guard Marathon men’s and women’s 5K race Friday evening.
Coast Guard service member Peter Ramundo got out of the gate quickly and never looked back, easily winning the men’s 5K in a time of 15:36. His time was almost two minutes faster than the second-place finisher Brandon Aydlett.
Base Elizabeth City Coast Guard service member Tessa Clayton won the women’s race in a time of 20:14. Her time was good enough to finish 11th overall.
Friday’s race 4:45 p.m. start time was delayed 20 minutes as officials said several motorists either drove around or moved barricades along the race route prior to the start of the 3.1-mile race that looped through the city’s downtown and the historic district.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Parnell said law enforcement were stationed at the majority of intersections and had barricades at the others.
“People didn’t abide by the barricades,” Parnell said. “We thought we had enough (law enforcement). But I can’t say whether if we did or did not, that’s on law enforcement to decide.”
Ramundo, who is stationed in Portsmouth, Va., shook off the delay that saw temperatures in the mid 40s with a brisk wind blowing off the Pasquotank River.
“The course was good, I liked winding through all the neighborhoods,” Ramundo said. “It was flat and fast. I didn’t think I would run the time that I did, but it went well.’’
Ramundo said the delay wasn’t fun but that it wasn’t the first time he has been in a race that was been delayed.
“It happens, you have to be flexible,” Ramundo said.
Friday’s race was the first competitive race for Clayton in five years. Clayton received her first-place medal from her husband, Kieran Clayton, who is also stationed at Base Elizabeth City.
“I had surgery last year,” Clayton said. “I started training 13 weeks ago.”
The Coast Guard Marathon half marathon and full marathon will be run today beginning at 7:30 a.m. The start and finish for both races is along the waterfront on Water Street.
Almost 1,000 runners have registered for the two races — 371 for the full marathon and 580 for the half marathon.
Saturday’s half marathon and full marathon routes will split on the Coast Guard Base. The full marathon runners will go out the back gate on the base and head out by TCOM. The half marathon runners will turn around on the base and exit the front gate of the base.
The mid-point of the full marathon route takes runners around one of the last standing World War II airship hangars, a 20-story tall dome-shaped structure on the Pasquotank River waterfront that is now home to TCOM.
There will be rolling road closures the first three miles of the two races. Those roads will reopen after they are cleared of runners.