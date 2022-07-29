...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.
* WHERE...Bertie, Camden, Western Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank,
Northampton, Hertford, Chowan, Eastern Currituck and
Perquimans Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Daniel Jordan Band, shown performing on the stage at Mariners' Wharf, Sunday, July 24, for the Summer Sounds concert series, will perform during Coast Guard Day at Base Elizabeth City on Thursday.
U.S. Coast Guard personnel throughout the nation will celebrate the service’s 232nd birthday on Thursday.
Locally, the Coast Guard will mark the day’s occasion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Base Elizabeth City. That's according to a post on the base's Facebook page.
Coast Guard Day is a service-wide celebration of the armed force’s founding on Aug. 4, 1790. The event is a day for Coast Guard members and civilian employees, along with their families, to relax and spend time together.
The Facebook post advertises Thursday’s celebration as the “biggest, best, most mind-blowing Coast Guard Day” event yet.
Live music entertainment will include a headline performance by The Daniel Jordan Band, which performed Sunday, July 24, at the Summer Sounds series at Mariners’ Wharf.
Also on hand for the day will be amusement rides and games for the children, vendor booths and lunch catered by Currituck BBQ Company, the post states. A car show also is planned.
The Coast Guard dates its origins to Aug. 4, 1790, when Congress approved the construction of 10 vessels to support revenue enforcement in U.S. waters. At the time, the service was known as the Revenue Cutter Service and fell under the U.S. Treasury Department.
The Coast Guard also spent several years under the umbrella of the Department of Transportation, before being transferred to the newly formed Department of Homeland Security in 2003.