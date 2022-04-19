A former principal who is now running for a school board seat said last week the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools is facing a crisis in teacher morale.
“We’re in a critical state in our district right now,” Angela Cobb said in an interview.
After the way staff was treated by former ECPPS superintendents Catherine Edmonds and Larry Cartner, staff morale “is not in a good spot,” Cobb said.
Cobb, who retired as principal at Northeastern High School, addressed the ECPPS Board of Education about the morale issue at a recent board meeting, telling board members the next superintendent must be someone who will work well with teachers and administrators and help rebuild morale.
“We need leadership in that position,” she said.
Cobb said she retired after 29½ years because of her own morale concerns.
“I think that speaks to the critical state in our district,” she said.
ECPPS has a lot going for it, Cobb said. Family support is there if schools are given the resources to cultivate and support it.
Cobb, who is seeking one of two Inside Corporate Limits seats on the school board this fall, said more than 75 excellent teachers and other education professionals have left ECPPS because of issues related to morale since July 2020. She said she stopped counting at 75 because the exercise was becoming so discouraging.
“It’s not money,” Cobb said, referring to reasons people leave the district.
Staff need to be built up and supported, Cobb said.
Asked about Cobb’s concerns, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden said that morale among educators is a challenge statewide.
“Morale is, in my opinion, low across the state,” Warden said. “Before COVID, it was isolated to certain sites and as with any job, it was dependent on internal factors like supervisors, principals, atmosphere, and overall culture. After COVID, it has become widespread, and all the internal factors have intensified as well as external factors that are often much harder to fix.”
Warden, who is seeking re-election to her Outside Corporate Limits seat in November, also agreed that the superintendent role is key to addressing morale challenges.
“A superintendent in any district, including ours, is where the cure for low morale begins,” Warden said. “The superintendent must provide a model for actions that help a school district, like ECPPS, realize its impact and its value. The superintendent must provide ... a guide toward creating a workplace that values its strongest commodity, its people. And, as a board, it is our primary responsibility to strongly consider those qualities when hiring a superintendent.”
Warden, who is seeking re-election to her Outside Corporate Limits seat, said ECPPS students and employees “deserve strong leadership with clear and decisive expectations and plans that align with needs as indicated through honest communication and collaboration with all stakeholders.” She also said the district’s employees “deserve a work environment filled with diversity, equity, integrity and respect.”
Warden said actions by the state have contributed to the morale challenges.
“The state has slowly chipped away from the benefits that were always attractive incentives for recruitment and retention,” Warden said, noting teachers in the state have lost regular incremental increases in salaries and have faced decreases in health and retirement benefits.
“Local dollars have had to increase to encourage non-certified staff to continue employment with our schools, and although our local incentives have been generously supported, it always becomes a challenge for a Tier 1 county like ours,” Warden said.