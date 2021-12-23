Being a small business owner wasn’t something Phyllis Cohoon set out to do when she became a hairstylist 40 years ago.
But as 2021 ends, Cohoon is saying so long to a career that not only allowed her to own her own business, but also helped her serve generations of customers seeking just that right hairstyle for church or the holidays or for special occasions like prom or graduation.
“Whether it was a beautiful bride, a businessman’s trim or a monthly color touch-up, I have enjoyed my clients,” Cohoon said. “They are totally responsible for my many years of success.”
Unfortunately, Cohoon’s career is ending a few years sooner than she had hoped. The rising cost of salon products, the longer time it takes for them to arrive, and the continuing challenges of operating a business during a pandemic moved Cohoon to decide to retire at the end of December.
As usual, she’s choosing to look on the bright side: Not being at Phyllis’ Beauty World will give her more time to spend with her family.
Cohoon smiles when she recalls how customers would sink into her salon chairs at the Ron-E Plaza, toss back their heads and release full control of their hair to her stylists.
From big, curly, teased hair in the ‘80s to the soft waves of hair gently shaping the face by the mid 2000s, Cohoon has seen hairstyles come and go over the past four decades.
Recognizing a client’s personal preferences is part of the hairstylist’s job. So is knowing when to suggest a new style or an adaptation that better addresses changes to a customer’s hair. Many customers are influenced by the hairstyles they see in ads or being worn by celebrities.
“In the early years of my career, customers wanted the hairstyles Dorothy Hamill, the figure skater, made popular, or the style the actress Farrah Faucett made popular,” Cohoon said. “Later, there were more stars like Halle Berry and Sarah Jessica Parker” whose hairstyles were influential.
“There were plenty of singers customers saw on videos who impressed them, too,” Cohoon said. “As a stylist, you had to learn how to change with the times.”
Cohoon credits her sister, Silvia Berry, and her husband, Walt Cohoon, for supporting her career aspirations over the years. She also credits College of The Albemarle with providing her with the training she needed to launch a career she never saw coming. Cohoon said she enrolled in COA’s hairstyling program after deciding she needed to help her mother care for her father after he suffered a heart attack.
Cohoon said a willingness to learn new things is critical to being a hairstylist. Over the four decades she’s been a stylist and three decades she’s owned a business, the selection of hair products and supply stores has significantly increased. There are also more hair conventions and workshops to attend, product announcements to pay attention to, and online tutorials to sign up for. Stylists are constantly learning something new, she said.
Cohoon said she always tried to be supportive of the professional aspirations of the stylists who worked at her shop.
“I’ve had the privilege to work alongside some amazing hairdressers over the years,” she said. “Without their professionalism and dedication, Phyllis’ Beauty World would have never been successful.”
Cohoon said she was especially appreciative of her customers’ referrals. Pleasing customers so well that they kept coming back was always her goal, she said.
Despite the hours and the physical toll it can take on your body, being a hairstylist is rewarding work, Cohoon said.
“It’s a lot of standing on your feet in this business,” she said. “But you know they are counting on you to make them look nice. Customers come to rely on you for the right styles and to help them when they have a problem.”
And for a people person, styling hair is also personally enjoyable work.
“I love people and I enjoy talking to and being around people,” Cohoon said. “I’ve heard so many stories in my career that I could write 10 books. But no worries clients — I won’t,” Cohoon said, laughing.