CURRITUCK — A Currituck County grand jury has indicted a Coinjock man on felony child sex charges.
Jonathan Patrick Trude, 42, of the 800 block of Waterlily Road, was indicted March 8 on charges of second-degree sexual offense and taking indecent liberties with a child.
According to a copy of the indictment, Trude engaged in a sexual offense with a victim "by force and against that victim's will." He's also accused of taking indecent liberties with the victim. At the time of the alleged incidents, the victim was younger than 16, the indictment states.
The offenses Trude is charged with occurred between Aug. 1, 2008 and Aug. 1, 2011, according to the indictment.
Trude was arrested March 15 and confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond. He was released on bail March 16, according to court documents.
No trial date has been set.