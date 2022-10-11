CURRITUCK — A Coinjock man could spend as many as 58 months in prison after pleading guilty to two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor.
Jonathan Patrick Trude, 43, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor in Currituck Superior Court on Monday, according to court documents.
Senior Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillet sentenced Trude to a minimum of 16 months and a maximum of 29 months for each count. The sentences are to run consecutively, the documents state.
As part of Trude’s plea arrangement, the court agreed to dismiss two additional charges of second-degree sex offense and one charge of statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15.
Trude, whose address at the time of his arrest in March 2021 was the 800 block of Waterlily Road in Coinjock, must register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and remain registered for 30 years, court documents state.
Trude was indicted March 8, 2021, and arrested in March 15 of that year. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond, and released the following day after posting bond, according to court documents.
According to a copy of the indictment, the offenses for which Trude was convicted occurred during the period of Aug. 1, 2008 to Aug. 1, 2011.