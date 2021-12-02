BARCO — The Currituck Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend at Currituck High School is back for the first time in two years much to the delight of the Coinjock Ruritan Club.
The festival is one of two main fundraisers for the club and last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $3 per person and a ticket is good for both days. Children younger than 12 are admitted free of charge.
Vendors also are excited to be able to sell their arts and crafts and a wide range of other products, according to club member Tom Oakes.
Oakes said in addition to using the gymnasium at the school vendors will also line some of the hallways near the gym. Oakes expects the festival will draw around 1,000 people over the two days.
“We have 82 vendors signed up and that is a good number,” Oakes said. “I have had two calls this week from vendors asking if we had any room left.”
Oakes said the Currituck festival is unique in that it requires vendors to sell only handmade items. He said some vendors will sell four or five different products.
Items at past festivals have included furniture, linens, paintings, gluten-free foods, canned goods, baked goods, homemade candies, handmade baskets, Christmas ornaments, soaps and oils among others.
“No one can come with things that have bought for resale,” Oakes said. “Whatever the vendors sell they have to make it themselves and you see some high-quality items. Every year the quality of items gets better.’’
Vendors are charged $65 for one space and Oakes said some vendors need up to four spaces. Many vendors live in northeastern North Carolina but Oakes said they will come from all over the state and from Virginia.
“The club does not take any sales money from the vendors,” Oakes said. “They just pay the entry fee.”
Many of the vendors have also donated an item for a silent auction with the proceeds going to the club.
“People can come and put a bid down at any time,” Oakes said. “We will have 50 to 60 items.”
The Shawboro Ruritan Club will be selling food and drinks both days.
Oakes said the Coinjock Ruritan Club hopes to make around $10,000 from the festival and he said all the money is given back to the community.
Oakes said the club gave five college scholarships to graduates from Currituck High and J.P. Knapp last year and they also provide Currituck third-grade students with dictionaries.
“It all goes back into the community is some way,” Oakes said. “This weekend is going to be a lot of fun.”
The club’s other major fundraiser is the Currituck Wildlife Festival. But that event was canceled in 2019 because of Hurricane Dorian and again in 2020 because of COVID.